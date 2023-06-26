Tyson Foods announced last week that it has donated more than 27,000 pounds of protein — the equivalent of approximately 100,000 servings to support those in need and the communities recently devastated by the tornado in Perryton, Texas.
“We are deeply saddened for the community in northern Texas that was affected by the recent tornado, and we want to extend a helping hand to support those in need,” Tim Grailer, senior director, business operations for Tyson Foods., said in a statement. “We are working diligently with local officials to meet the needs of the families, relief workers and communities as they recover during this difficult time.”
Tyson Foods distributed prepackaged sandwiches and other fully cooked items at Perryton High School with the help of many volunteers. The volunteers involved include team members from Tyson Foods facilities in Amarillo, Texas, and Finney County, Kansas.
Tyson also has large poultry processing plants in Southwest Missouri, including Noel and Monett.
