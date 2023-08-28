SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods said it has donated more than 100,000 pounds of protein, the equivalent of more than 400,000 servings, to help support people impacted by the wildfires in Maui and surrounding areas.
The product will be donated to one of the company's customers, Hawaii-based Foodland Supermarket, for distribution to area nonprofit organizations such as the Maui Food Bank and Hawaii Food Bank.
"As we see the continued impact of the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, Tyson Foods remains committed to supporting impacted communities in times of need," Tim Grailer, senior director, business operations for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. "We are committed to doing our part in helping the residents of Hawaii and those on the ground by providing support."
