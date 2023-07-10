SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has announced a new partnership with the University of Arkansas for its workers. The announcement was made on the first anniversary of its program providing tuition-free education for all U.S. team members through its Upward Academy Online program partnership with career opportunity company Guild.
Tyson and the University of Arkansas will offer six new programs that include degrees and certificates in general business, supply chain management and human resources management, in addition to other professional certifications.
Since the expansion of Upward Academy one year ago to include access to Guild’s online Career Opportunity Platform, more than 2,800 of the company’s employees are enrolled in a variety of programs that are provided by more than 35 accredited universities, colleges and professional training providers.
“We’re investing in the future of our team members and providing the tools and resources they need to be successful, both personally and professionally,” Donnie King, president and CEO, Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “Whether they’re learning a new language, earning a college degree or gaining skills to help build their career, this program is helping our team members thrive.”
More than 13,000 Tyson Foods team members have engaged with the program and become Guild members since the program launched in 2022. By becoming Guild members, they are able to connect with a Guild coach to discuss their professional goals, access career resources, and explore programs connected to in-demand roles within the company.
Sixty-seven new learning and education programs including agriculture and sustainability, cybersecurity and data analytics, have been added this year. Bachelor degrees in nursing, Spanish and French language programs and professional certificates in automation, nanotechnology and management leadership are also available.
Tyson is a major employer in Southwest Missouri, with poultry processing plants in Noel and Monett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.