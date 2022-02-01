Tyson Foods donated more than 16 million pounds of protein — the equivalent of 64 million meals — to fight hunger in fiscal 2021, the company announced recently.
The food donations, valued at $36 million, were given to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in plant communities and across the nation.
“We remain committed to addressing food insecurity, supporting our team members and improving the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” Tim Grailer, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “We know our efforts are stronger through collaboration and we’re honored to work with a network of outstanding community partners.”
Almost 10 million pounds of the food donated by the company in 2021 was distributed through the Community Pantry Program. There are 42 pantries in the network, which serves 35 communities in 19 states. That included areas in Bentonville, Springdale and Fayetteville, in Northwest Arkansas. Tyson has its headquarters in Springdale.
The company donated also donated nearly 1 million meals, the equivalent of approximately 260,000 pounds of protein, to help feed families and relief workers following tornadoes that hit Kentucky and other states in December. Volunteers from Tyson Foods plants across Arkansas, Tennessee and Indiana distributed protein and cooked meals as part of the company’s response.
Tyson Foods’ disaster relief efforts last year also included providing 650,000 meals and multiple truckloads of ice to Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida. The company partnered with several disaster relief organizations including Convoy of Hope, Feed the Children and Salvation Army to provide relief for storm victims and first responders.
During fiscal 2021, Tyson Foods also awarded $5 million to nonprofit organizations in Tyson plant communities. The funds were designated to help support child care, health care, hunger relief and housing initiatives.
