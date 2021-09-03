SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Friday that it is strengthening benefits currently offered to its fully vaccinated workers in hopes of enticing unvaccinated employees to get shots.
Tyson workers can begin earning “up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year,” according to Johanna Söderström, Tyson’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. New hires would also receive “one week of vacation after six months of employment.”
Both measures would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
“These measures are the latest examples of our ongoing efforts to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work, while reinforcing the importance team members’ health and safety,” Söderström said in a statement.
United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers across North America — including Tyson's Noel plant — secured the deal for Tyson workers for the sick leave bonus, calling it the "first national agreement" to provide sick leave for America's meatpacking workers.
The UFCW said in a statement its first priority is to keep its workers safe while on the job during the pandemic, and since the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were approved and provided to the public, the UFCW "has played a leading role in helping to vaccinate many of its 1.3 million essential workers in meatpacking plants, grocery stores and other frontline businesses," said UFCW President Mark Perrone in a statement.
"Paid sick leave is critical to ensuring workers can get vaccinated without losing a paycheck ... (and) every company in America must follow Tyson's lead and act now to guarantee paid leave to help even more of our country's essential workers get vaccinated as soon as possible," he said.
This historic agreement "helps to ensure policies like paid leave are not just helping us increase vaccinations during the pandemic, but are also permanent improvements that strengthen these jobs and protect these workers for years to come," Perrone said.
A month ago, Tyson officials announced that vaccinations would be required for each of its 120,000 U.S. employees by Nov. 1, with office workers needing to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, and production workers one month later.
“Since the announcement in early August, (90,000-plus) of our team members — more than 75% — have been fully vaccinated or received their first dose,” Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods spokesman, said on Friday. “We will continue to make the vaccine accessible through on-site vaccination events, ensure team members are connected to local vaccine providers and strive to provide convenient access to all team members. We also continue efforts to answer team member questions about the vaccine and address any concerns they have.”
More than 30,000 Tyson workers have been vaccinated since Aug. 1, he added.
“Getting vaccinated remains the single most effective thing we can do to fight this pandemic and continue to help feed this country and our world,” Burleson said.
Tyson has about 1,500 employees at its Noel complex, which includes the plant, freezer and live operations; about 600 workers in Monett; and 5,600 total across Missouri, including its plant in Sedalia. The Noel plant was the site of an outbreak last year as hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas, has 12,000 workers in Benton and Washington counties in Northwest Arkansas.
“We are certainly the largest U.S. food company to require vaccinations,” Burleson recently told the Globe. He added that the chicken company, to date, has spent more than $700 million combating COVID-19, including buying masks, face shields and temperature scanners, installing protective barriers and providing on-site testing and vaccinations. That also includes costs associated with worker health and availability, plant downtime and plant sanitization.
Friday's new policies come on top of recent compensation improvements, which included pay increases and other incentives as well as referrals and $200 “thank you” signing bonuses for those already vaccinated or those who are planning to get vaccinated.
