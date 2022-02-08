Tyson Foods recently announced it was offering heart-shaped chicken "Nuggets of Love" that contain messages for Valentine's Day.
The product comes with a limited-edition Sauce Stylus that works like a pen. It is filled with a favorite dipping sauce and can be used to put messages on the heart-shaped nuggets.
The nuggets and stylus were offered through an Instagram giveaway in January.
“Our Nuggets of Love are a fan favorite, and this year we wanted to do something extra saucy for our millions of fans,” Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing, said in a statement. “This Valentine’s Day, nothing says love better than a warm, yummy chicken nugget.”
Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansas, has poultry processing plants in Noel and Monett in Southwest Missouri.
