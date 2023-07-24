Tyson Foods recently opened a new employer-sponsored child care facility near the company’s Humboldt, Tennessee, poultry processing complex.
The nearly $5 million investment will support more than 100 children 5 years of age and younger, and it will employ a staff of 20, the company said in a statement.
It will be operated and managed by KinderCare.
“We recognize child care services can be a barrier to enter the workforce, which is why have worked on this solution to provide child care options that support our team members,” Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief people officer at Tyson Foods, said in a statement.
Tyson operates poultry processing plants in Monett and Noel in Southwest Missouri.
