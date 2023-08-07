NOEL, Mo. — Tyson Foods announced plans to close its poultry processing plant in Noel in October. Current workforce numbers were not available, but as recently as 2021 Tyson's Noel plant employed 1,500 people.
Tyson also will close plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; and Dexter, Missouri.
In a separate statement released with its third-quarter numbers, Tyson also said it expects "to shift (poultry) production to other facilities."
Tyson also operates a plant in Monett that in 2021 employed around 600 people, but the company did not provide any information on what this announcement might mean for Monett.
Tyson also said in a statement: "After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to permanently close the plant and certain live locations that are part of the Noel, Missouri complex on or about Oct. 20, 2023, and move the work performed in those locations to other facilities. While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business.
"We did not take this decision lightly and taking care of our team members is our top priority. All impacted team members are encouraged to apply for open, posted roles within the company and we will assist in offering relocation benefits where applicable."
Bryan Hall, presiding commissioner, said the plant is one of the two largest employers in McDonald County, and it will impact sales tax revenue, schools, families and small businesses.
"We did hear they have been given 60-day notices effective immediately," Hall said Monday.
He also said that he has heard Tyson intends to continue its contract with growers.
"We are just trying to get our heads wrapped around the impact for the county, but it is going to be big," Hall added.
The news was announced on the same day that Tyson released third-quarter numbers showing sales at $13.1 billion, down 3% from $13.5 billion a year earlier. The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, also reported an operating loss of $350 million for the quarter, compared to a profit of more than $1 billion for the comparable period one year earlier. Sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year were stable, at $35.5 billion, but income was reported at only $68 million, compared to $3.6 billion for the same nine-month period a year ago.
Much of that third-quarter income loss — $314 million — came from the company's poultry sector, which reported a profit of $277 million in the third quarter of last year. The company reported a loss of $503 million for the first nine months from its poultry business, compared to a profit of $615 million a year earlier.
Tyson also noted in its quarterly release, "Based on our preliminary analysis, we currently estimate total charges of $300 million to $400 million, which will be recorded through the planned closure dates."
Tyson launched a plan in fiscal 2022 where it targeted $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024. The company said that it realized more than $700 million of savings in fiscal 2022, which partially offset the impacts of inflationary market conditions. Tyson topped its $1 billion target in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, more than a year ahead of its plan.
It closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas. Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers in April.
The company also reported its fiscal third-quarter financial results on Monday. Tyson posted a loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the period ended July 1. A year earlier it earned $750 million, or $2.07 per share.
John Newby, president and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement: "With any closing of a major facility such as the Tyson plant in Noel, the first thought turns to those whose jobs will be lost and their families impacted by those losses, our hearts go out to each of them. This will indeed be a difficult time for many, most of whom don't have deep-rooted family or financial support networks close by. It will also have a residual impact throughout the county on many levels such as assistance, sales taxes and so forth. These are times when pulling together as a community and a county has never been more important."
" ... While this will certainly cause short-term pain, I sense it also has the ability to spur some long-term gain as well. This isn't the first time a community around the country has lost a major employer, but it is a time that will define the people of Noel and the county. What better time for Noel and the county to come together and work on a plan that capitalizes on this situation. Many communities throughout the country have rebounded and become a better version of themselves when faced with these situations. Noel has long been a tourist destination that has lost a bit of that luster over the past few decades due to many causes, both natural and manmade. There is no better time than now to come together and reinvent Noel, work together to rebrand Noel in such a way so as to rekindle that destination atmosphere. Changes like that won't come easy or inexpensively, but when done properly, it can be very rewarding benefitting both Noel as well as the entire county."
Donnie King, president and CEO, Tyson Foods, said in a statement: “The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities ... demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long term.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
