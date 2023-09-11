SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced last week that it will deploy autonomous refrigerated box trucks in Northwest Arkansas.
Tyson said in a statement it will partner with Gatik AI, Inc., on a multi-year collaboration. The trucks will operate 18 hours a day making deliveries to Tyson's distribution and storage facilities in Rogers and Springdale.
Gatik trucks equipped with commercial-grade autonomous technology will operate on predetermined short-haul, repeated routes.
Tyson noted in a statement a nationwide truck driver shortage, and said, "these autonomous trucks are an innovative and safe way to add resources that will allow the company to elevate drivers to other transportation positions in the Tyson business, while ensuring continuous supply chain reliability."
A safety driver will initially be present in the cab to monitor the autonomous system and take command of operating the truck if required.
“At Tyson Foods, we are innovating and using automation throughout our business, including in transportation,” Patrick Simmons, vice president of transportation for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to strategically place our drivers where they are needed most while still reliably and safely transporting protein from the plant to distribution centers.”
Gatik CEO and co-founder, Gautam Narang said in the same statement: “This is a significant moment for Gatik as we introduce Class 7 autonomous box trucks into our fleet. Our partnership with Tyson is poised to drive long-term innovation and supply chain resiliency while delivering tangible, near-term value.”
Gatik focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 customers including Kroger and Georgia-Pacific. Its autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas and Ontario, Canada.
