Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.