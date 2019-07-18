Stevens' body to lie in repose at Supreme Court on Monday

FILE - In this April 30, 2014 file photo, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens prepares to testify on the ever-increasing amount of money spent on elections as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Stevens, the bow-tied, independent-thinking, Republican-nominated justice who unexpectedly emerged as the Supreme Court's leading liberal, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after suffering a stroke Monday. He was 99.

 Uncredited

U.S. Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of John Paul Stevens on the day of his internment.

President Trump issued the order following the announcement of Stevens' death on Tuesday. The flag is to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Stevens' interment; no date for that has been set yet.

Stevens, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1975, retired in 2010, after a 35-year career. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II, and was named a federal judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in 1970

The U.S. flag is to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds, including military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels.

