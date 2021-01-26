U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has voted to declare it unconstitutional for the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of a president who is no longer in office.
In a statement, Blunt said: “I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office.
"No consideration was given to impeaching President (Richard) Nixon when he resigned in 1974. The Constitution hasn’t changed and the Congress should not set a new, destructive precedent.”
