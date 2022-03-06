TOPEKA — The U.S. senators from Kansas endorsed an embargo on importation of Russian oil and the adoption of federal policy expanding domestic production of oil and natural gas to moderate the rising cost of energy for American consumers.
Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, both Republicans, said the action was warranted amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moran voiced concern Russia’s assault on a nuclear power facility in Ukraine suggested international sanctions might be insufficient to deter President Vladimir Putin from widening the conflict.
Moran said it made no sense to continue purchasing oil or oil products from Russia — 700,000 barrels a day, or less than 10% of U.S. petroleum imports — when additional U.S. troops were being assigned to Europe in defense of NATO countries.
“It doesn’t come free. Increasing costs associated with the price of a gallon of gasoline, those things are going to occur,” Moran said Friday of an oil embargo. “It’s a reasonable request to ask the American consumer when we’re already asking American military men and women to potentially sacrifice their lives in support of democracy and freedom.”
President Joe Biden has to set aside his policy objective of reducing or eliminating use of fossil fuels by allowing greater production of natural gas and oil, Moran said.
Marshall said it was wrong Biden hadn’t escalated sanctioning of Russia by cutting off oil imports to the United States.
“Instead, he continues to use Russia as America’s gas station,” Marshall said. “President Biden can turn things around by immediately showing strength on the world stage, putting a stop to reckless spending, unleashing America’s energy independence and immediately banning the U.S. purchase of Russian oil.”
Marshall said it was an opportune moment for the U.S. Department of Interior to issue new oil and gas leases on public land, restart the Keystone XL Pipeline and expand natural gas exports to Europe.
In terms of Russia’s assault of a nuclear facility in Ukraine, Moran said Putin’s previous decision to place his nuclear forces on alert should be viewed as more than an idle threat. The senator said Russia’s assault of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, which has six reactors, raised fear of a nuclear catastrophe.
“Initially, we could have thought that the suggestion that nuclear forces were going to be utilized maybe was saber-rattling,” Moran said. “I don’t think you can say that at all with any certainty.”
He said the conduct of Putin, despite international sanctions, added to vigor of questions about whether Russian military forces would eventually move beyond Ukraine.
“There is growing suggestion that Putin is not only evil, which we know, but is also irrational. My concern for this expanding beyond Ukraine has grown,” Moran said.
