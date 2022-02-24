People in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa were awakened by the sound of explosions and sirens early Thursday morning as a wide-ranging attack was launched in Ukraine, with Russian troops invading from the east, north and south.
For Liliya Moos in Joplin, Thursday was spent anxiously connecting with friends and family in her home country.
“Everybody’s in shock,” said Moos, who moved to Joplin in 1998 and opened AdornAble Embroidery and Alterations, 2020 S. Main St., in 2000. “It’s scary what’s going on and most people can’t believe this really happened, but it happened. I’m originally from the city of Odesa, and it was bombed. Sources say that the first bomb went off at around 5:30 a.m. (Thursday).”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law and tweeted that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.” He urged residents to remain calm and to stay at home, and world leaders to provide defense assistance and help protect Ukraine’s airspace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and new sanctions as he unleashed Moscow’s most aggressive action since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. He threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.” In a televised address as the attack began, Putin said it was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting for almost eight years.
Like many, Moos watched Thursday as the situation unfolded in Eastern Europe. She said she strongly disagrees with Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine and that its citizens only want peace, not war.
“Like me, a lot of them have relatives and friends in Russia, and they just don’t understand what Putin’s doing,” she said. “Ukrainians just want a normal life — to leave for work, enjoy their lives. We’ve had enough trouble with the pandemic, but now, we have a war.”
The last time Moos was able to visit Ukraine was before the onset of the pandemic in January 2020. She has a plane ticket to visit Ukraine later this spring, but she is unsure if she’ll be able to return if the conflict is ongoing.
“Please pray for Ukraine,” she said. “I hope that peace comes as soon as possible.”
'Bold and unpredictable'
History professors at Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University weighed in on the attack to offer details on what’s been happening in Ukraine, the events leading up to the attack and what history has taught in situations like this.
“Putin could choose to conquer Ukraine and annex it to Russia, or he could choose to topple its government and install a puppet government like the regime in Belarus,” Christopher Childers, associate professor of history at PSU, said Thursday. “The latter option seems more likely in the medium to long term, but if we have learned anything in recent months about Vladimir Putin, it is that he has become increasingly bold and unpredictable.”
Becca Shriver, assistant professor of history at MSSU, said Russia invading the area of Ukraine is not new and goes back centuries. Throughout history, Russia has tried to control Ukraine, she said, because it’s rich agriculturally, and ports around the Black Sea are important to Russia strategically and economically.
Shriver said the Ukrainian nationalist movement has been around since the early 19th century in an attempt to separate from what was then the Russian empire.
“During the Soviet years, you see Ukraine trying to again separate itself and have its own national autonomy, and it was brutally repressed under Josef Stalin,” Shriver said. “The Ukrainian language, culture and identity has existed for centuries, but they have been overrun by the Russian empire during the 18th and 19th centuries, and then the Soviet Union during the 20th century. It’s really devastating to see this.
“The Russian attitude and Putin’s attitude seems to be to build this old imperial Russian empire again, and I fear that this may extend into other parts and territories that he considers Slavic,” she added. “He seems to believe that there’s only one Slavic nation, and he wants to unify that. But of course, that means repressing, taking over and conquering a lot of people who won’t want to be a part of that Russian empire.”
Childers said Russia has moved systematically to prepare for an attack on Ukraine. The invasion, he said, will likely lead to the destruction of a democratic government and society that Ukrainians have worked hard to build since leaving the Soviet Union.
“Russia and Ukraine have been at war with one another since 2014, and this is an escalation of that conflict,” he said. “The seeds of the conflict, however, go back farther. Vladimir Putin has always resented Ukrainian democracy. Ukraine was one of the first to leave the Soviet Union in 1991, and its loss was a catalyst to the dissolution of the communist country.”
Childers said the Russo-Ukrainian War began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, a move that Western countries regard as illegitimate.
“What changed? That's difficult to say,” Childers said. “Putin may have seen the U.S.-NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan as a sign of the alliance's diminishing capabilities. Or he may have calculated that increasing geopolitical instability made this the right moment to attack. Regardless, Putin has been planning this for a while.”
Impact on America
World stock markets plunged and oil prices soared over concerns that heating bills and food prices would skyrocket. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy products but also grains and various other commodities. In announcing a new round of sanctions Thursday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. and its allies will block the assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.
Moos believes the sanctions are not enough to stop Putin.
“I wish that Biden would be a little stronger with Putin because he doesn’t understand a nice world,” Moos said. “People who are nice, Putin views as weak. He needs to be stronger or maybe more rude. Biden put out a few sanctions little by little, and Putin thought ‘Ah,’ and this is the result.”
Childers said the sanctions will continue to be the primary means by which the United States and western Europe react to Russian aggression. While the sanctions will hurt Russia, they will also hurt Western economies, he said.
“President Biden has strongly supported Ukrainian sovereignty, but like all the NATO member nations, he is limited in what he can do,” Childers said. “The U.S. and other nations have and will impose significant sanctions on Russia. Biden, however, has openly stated that U.S. military forces will not engage with Russia. Biden and the western European leaders understand Russia is a nuclear power and do not want to do anything that might lead to a broader war across Europe or even the world. That limits the menu of options.”
Shriver said the United States will have to make some difficult decisions in the coming weeks and months.
“We have these military alliances, and are we going to be isolationists or support our allies with NATO and to the European Union if Putin does threaten any of them?” she asked. “I think that’s the reality of the situation and figuring out if our principles and allegiances to our allies are important enough to weather these economic impacts.”
Childers said the attack could mark the end of a world order that has existed since 1945. NATO has ensured Europe’s security since the end of World War II, and the U.S. has been a major partner.
“Russia's actions threaten to upend all of that,” he said. “It seems that autocracy is on the rise in the world today, and that is unsettling to anyone who values the ideas and principles of free, democratic governance. That's why we have a stake in this conflict.”
