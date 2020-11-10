As part of its 2020 campaign, United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas will raffle off a new queen-size adjustable base bed with mattress, courtesy of Leggett & Platt Inc.
The raffle will run through November, with a winning ticket being drawn Dec. 1.
Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $25. They can be purchased at the United Way offices at 3510 E. Third St. in Joplin or inside the Pittsburg (Kansas) Chamber of Commerce Building, 117 W. Fourth St. They also can be purchased via debit card, credit card or PayPal at unitedwaymokan.com/sleepunited.
Proceeds will benefit United Way's 2020 campaign, which provides funding for local nonprofit agencies across Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Details: 417-624-0153, 620-231-8140.
