Flooding will be a problem for many as they head to work this morning.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield is reporting that between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across Southwest Missouri since yesterday, and in some areas possibly higher amounts. Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas is "imminent or occurring," NWS reported.
A flood warning is effect until 4:30 p.m. today.
Many low-water crossings around the region are flooded and drivers are advised to use caution.
