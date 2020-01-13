CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Diamond man has been identified as the driver who was killed during an officers-involved shooting on Sunday evening in Carthage, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon.
Brad Stirewalt, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue in Carthage after police officers attempted to stop the suspect, who had been suspected of intoxicated driving.
A spokesman for the state highway patrol told media present at the scene that the pursuit began when a Newton County deputy responding to a report of an intoxicated driver tried to stop a Ford Ranger pickup truck on Highway 59 near Route FF.
The suspect fled into Jasper County, where his vehicle was pursued by officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, according to the news release. The pursuit ended in a parking lot near Airport Drive in Carthage when the suspect exited the vehicle and allegedly fired a weapon at the officers. Two state troopers and a Jasper County deputy were involved in the gunfire exchange.
During the incident, a round of ammunition passed through the pant leg of one of the troopers without injuring him. The names of the officers who were involved in the shooting have not been released yet.
