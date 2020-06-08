A 20-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges from a shooting Sunday night inside a hookah lounge in Joplin that claimed the lives of two patrons and wounded a third.
Raymond P. Badios, 20, of Joplin, is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Toua Y. Lee, of Joplin, and Chong K. Xiong, 30, of Duenweg, and wounding a third patron during an argument over an iPad that was being used to play music inside the lounge.
The Jasper County prosecutor on Monday filed two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action on Badios, who was taken into custody at the scene of the 11:42 p.m. shooting and is being held without bond.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that a physical altercation started inside the lounge over use of the iPad. Badios, a participant of the initial fracas, managed to remove himself from the scuffle long enough to retrieve a Glock 43 handgun from a friend's pocket and to "cycle" the gun to make sure it was loaded as he backed toward an exit.
The document states that the suspect then reversed his course by stepping forward, raising the gun and shooting Lee in the head. Lee, who was instantly killed, was not engaged in the fight and was looking away from Badios at the time, according to the affidavit.
Badios advanced farther into the room, firing a second shot that grazed the cheek and entered an ear of patron Kennedy Lor before turning the gun on Xiong and shooting him multiple times, including "at least once in the head," the affidavit alleges.
Several others present in the lounge jumped Badios at that point before he could flee and held him in the parking lot until police arrived.
Lee and Xiong were dead upon arrival of police. Lor, whose age and other identifying information has yet to be released, was treated at a local hospital for what police termed a minor gunshot injury.
Police Capt. Will Davis said autopsies were being scheduled in the case. Davis said he was uncertain if the handgun involved in the shooting had been recovered.
The parking lot outside the hookah lounge had been the scene of a disturbance the previous weekend when responding officers came upon an unconscious woman who appeared to have been the victim of an assault. While emergency medical technicians and police were attending to the woman, a scuffle broke out between officers and onlookers.
Police made a couple of arrests and put out a news release acknowledging officers' use of force during the incident. Few details about the disturbance have been released, including the names of those detained or what charges were being sought. Police have said the matter remains under investigation as a felony assault that may have entailed an additional assault.
A cellphone video of the incident that was posted on social media went viral for a few hours.
Theresa Kenney, the Jasper County prosecutor, told the Globe on Monday that she has not received any requests for charges as yet with respect to the prior incident.
Davis indicated Monday that police are treating the two incidents as unrelated.
"We believe there's no connection between the two incidents at this time," he said.
