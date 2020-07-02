A downburst of winds caused by storms on Thursday caused damage and knocked out power to thousands.
The Joplin Police Department has closed traffic on Newman Road between Range Line and Duquesne roads after the storm system knocked power lines down on the road. Passengers in two cars trapped underneath power lines were helped out of their vehicles and did not suffer injuries, said Cpl Ketrina Jones, of the Joplin Police Department.
The road will remain closed for most of the evening, Jones said.
"This could take up to 12 hours," Jones said. "Currently there is no through traffic."
Jillian Curtis, spokesperson for Liberty Utilities Empire District, said more than 10 poles along the road neighboring Missouri Southern State University were toppled. Repair crews will work throughout the evening to restore power, Curtis said.
About 1,205 customers in its Jasper County service area were without power as of 6:40 p.m., according to the company's service map. More than 2,200 customers across Jasper and Newton counties lost power at some point through the storm.
The downburst was caused by a hot, humid day where temperatures escalated to the mid-90s, said meteorologist March Burchfield, of the Springfield branch of the National Weather Service.
"The environment was ready for thunderstorms," Burchfield said. "It just needed something to set it off. A disturbance moved in and kicked off a couple storms, then those merged together right over Joplin."
Burchfield said the Joplin Regional Airport recorded gusts of 45 mph, an inch and a half of rain and quite a bit of lightning as the storm system moved southeast.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.