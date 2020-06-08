First-degree murder charges are being sought on a 20-year-old suspect in a shooting Sunday night at a hookah lounge in Joplin that left two dead and one injured.
Joplin police have identified the two people slain in the 11:42 p.m. incident as Toua Y. Lee, 36, of Joplin, and Chong K. Xiong, 30, of Duenweg. They were found deceased at the scene of the shooting, the Bites N Pipes lounge at 110 N. Range Line Road. A third person whose name has not been released was treated for minor injuries.
Taken into custody at the scene was Raymond P. Badios, 20, of Joplin. Police said two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action are being sought on Badios.
The investigation into the matter remains ongoing, police said in a news release about noon today.
There had been a disturbance the previous weekend in the parking lot at 110 N. Range Line Road that drew police to the scene and has been under investigation as a potential felony assault. A woman was discovered unconscious at that location on that call. Police said at the time that she appeared to have been assaulted.
While the woman was being treated at the scene, a scuffle broke out involving police officers and onlookers, a video of which was posted on social media and went viral a few hours later.
A number of arrests were made that night, but police still have not released any names and few details about those arrests. Police say the incident remains under investigation as a felony assault and possible second assault.
Police have not said as yet if the shooting bears any connection to the prior incident at the address.
