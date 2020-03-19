Cherokee County health officials have confirmed Southeast Kansas' first positive coronavirus case, according to a statement this morning from Sheriff David Groves.
The patient is a 52-year-old man who is currently quarantined. He has not been hospitalized, the sheriff said.
County health officials have been in contact with the patient and are working to identify any recent close contacts he had. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus will be contacted as soon as possible.
The case marks the first in a county that borders Jasper County. But that proximity didn't set off any additional alerts, said Joplin Health Department Director Dan Pekarek: The city was already on alert, and Pekarek said he was surprised that Joplin hasn't had a positive test already.
"I don't really know if that case shifts anything for us," Pekarek said. "There's no reason to believe that it hasn't been in the area already. The number will go up as more people get tested."
The availability of testing throughout the region is still tough, Pekarek said. That, combined with how people with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic, strengthens the importance of prevention strategies such as social distancing and self-quarantining, he said.
Anyone who wants a test should call their doctor first, he said. The tests offered by the state require patients to meet certain criteria about symptoms and whether they have traveled or contacted a known positive-case person. Private lab tests may not be as stringent.
"The availability of both the state and private lab tests is still limited," Pekarek said. "You can't just get a test. You have to have a doctor's order for it."
While the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most adults, older adults and people with existing health problems can develop more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with the more severe illness may require three to six weeks for recovery.
People with a fever of of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough and shortness of breath are encouraged to call their medical provider in advance, according to a press release from Cherokee County. Under guidelines recommended by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, patients will first be tested for influenza A and B before COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has set up a hotline for anyone with questions related to COVID-19. It can be reached at 1-866-534-3463.
