MIAMI, Okla. — An 11-year-old girl is dead, two adults wounded and the alleged shooter dead in an apparent murder-suicide shooting Tuesday in Miami.
Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson said David Billings, 39, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 11-year-old who was found dead at the scene has been identified as Kayla Billings, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Billings’ ex-wife, Melissa Wallace, 38, and James Miller, also 38, were found shot at the residence at 217 I St NW in Miami. The child is the daughter of Wallace and Billings.
Wallace also was pregnant, OSBI said.
The incident took place shortly before 8:30 p.m., when Miami officers were called to James Miller’s home. Miller called 911 to report Billings was at the residence shooting people.
Upon arrival, Anderson said officers found Wallace shot outside the home. When officers made entry into the residence, they discovered Billings and the child dead, and Miller shot.
Anderson said Billings used a 9 mm handgun. Miller was reportedly shot once and Wallace three times. Billings died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, he said. No other details were released on Wednesday morning.
Wallace and Miller were flown by air ambulance to a Tulsa hospital. Anderson said they are reportedly in stable condition. No other children were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Anderson said Billings and Wallace had ongoing domestic disputes. Officers were notified of a heated argument at the residence that took place earlier Tuesday.
“They were reportedly screaming at each other,” Anderson said. “Then (Billings) left.”
Anderson said Wallace had talked to people about getting a protective order against Billings, but as of Tuesday evening there was not an active order in place. Billings did not have a prior criminal history.
Members of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Miami Police Department in processing the scene.
Anderson said detectives continue to delve into the situation, which remains an open investigation.
Anderson said members of the Miami Police Department have reached out to school officials to offer assistance in handling the death of the child, a student in the Miami Public School system.
“We reached out the superintendent last night to give a heads-up on the situation, and we followed up with him (on Wednesday),” Anderson said. “Anytime you have a situation like this, it’s hard on children. Losing a classmate is very traumatic.”
Anderson said the department has a chaplain corps available to work with school officials and students as needed.
In a statement released on the school district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said the girl was a student at Nichols Upper Elementary.
“Our immediate plan is to meet with Nichols staff this morning (Wednesday) to notify them of the situation and discuss putting support systems in place for when we return from fall break,” Hogan said. “If you would, please keep the family and the school in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of a precious child.”
This story has been updated to correct the gender of the child.
