TAFT, Okla. — A midnight shooting that killed one woman and injured seven other people cut through a Memorial Day tradition in this town of about 125 people, 16 miles west of Muskogee.
According to a statement by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the deceased is 39-year-old Sherika Bowler. Former Early Childhood Center Principal Debra HorseChief said that Bowler had in the past been a teacher's assistant.
A suspect, Skylar Buckner, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and OSBI at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement.
Authorities also indicated one juvenile was among the seven injured; the injured ranged in age from 9 to 56.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said two people were transported to a Muskogee hospital and that a third was taken to a Tulsa hospital. Others were taken by private transportation to a local hospital. The OSBI said the injuries were not life-threatening.
"The shooting occurred at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance," according to the release. "The festival took place at the Old City Square. Witnesses say that just after midnight there was an argument and then gunfire erupted. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims."
Memorial Day weekend has long been a special time for the tiny northeast Oklahoma community of Taft.
"You meet with your family and friends," Sandra Titsworth said. "You meet with loved ones you hadn't seen in years. It's real special."
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said Sunday afternoon that the investigation continues. He also said four types of casings — 40 casings in total — were found at the scene.
"It's a miracle it was not worse," Edwards said.
Remaining Memorial Day events, including a parade, have been called off out of respect for the victims, Taft Mayor Vernon Curl said.
On Monday, Green Country Behavioral Health will offer counseling and help to children and parents traumatized by the shooting, Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said. Counselors will be available noon to 3 p.m. Monday at GCBH, 619 N. Main St.
"Only those who need to be there will be allowed on the site," Coleman said. "No appointment needed."
Titsworth, who operated a food trailer along Seminole Street east of Main Street during Saturday's celebration, recalled hearing the shots while she was cooking. She said it began to get crazy just before midnight Saturday.
"There were so many gunshots, it didn't make sense," she said. "There were a bunch of people."
"When my daughter got ready to open this door, I pulled her back down to the floor" because of all the gunfire, she said. "If I hadn't have grabbed my daughter, she probably would have gotten shot."
Titsworth recalled seeing many spent bullets around the streets, including one by the trailer door.
Jordan Presley said the celebration started out as "a great event" earlier Saturday night.
"It was our first one back from COVID," he said.
Presley, who works for the town, said at least 1,000 people were in town Saturday night, and streets and a small park were packed along several blocks of Seminole Street.
He recalled walking across a street when he heard shots.
"Everybody was in shock at first. No one really got down because it doesn't happen out here. It's a very quiet town," he said.
Muskogee resident Harold Cotton recalled hearing shots behind him as he was going to his car. He said he kept moving. He said he saw one man with blood on his legs.
Triimain Bates, who operated the Fatt Fries food trailer along Main Street, said people ducked when the shooting started.
"A lot of kids everywhere, kids with their parents," he said, indicating how the gunfire was spread out over several blocks.
Bates recalled seeing a woman shot in the head and a little girl being shot down the road.
Presley said the Memorial Day gathering is a tradition.
"Every year, since I was a little kid, I used to come to these," he said. "You see people you haven't seen in a while. It's like a big family reunion. They've got good food, good music, great energy until the wrong people get here."
Tony Folks said his niece was shot in the thigh and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He also said Bowler was his cousin.
"She has a little daughter who is 3 or 4 years old," he said.
Folks, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in the nearby community of Boynton, said the church drummer, Tyran Bryant, was shot in the shoulder but is doing OK and has gone home from the hospital.
The pastor said people at his church's Sunday worship talked and prayed about the shooting.
"The enemy is just on the move," he said. "People can't go around hurting people. It's just not right."
