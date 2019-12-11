MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An affidavit filed with the murder charges on Ray Fryling states that suspected accomplice Matthew Abney told investigators that Fryling shot Coy Cole on Nov. 19 as Cole was sitting in the living room of his home near Miller.
Fryling, 53, of rural Verona, remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the presumed slaying of Cole. Similar charges are anticipated on Abney, 36, who also remains in custody at the jail on outstanding warrants.
Human remains recovered this week on a property Fryling owns on County Road 1150 are believed to be those of the 62-year-old Cole, although a positive identification has yet to be made. The body had been dismembered and burned.
A probable-cause affidavit filed late Tuesday with the charges on Fryling states that Abney told investigators that he was with Fryling in Cole's home when Fryling shot Cole in the abdomen as he was seated in a tan chair. The affidavit states that parts of a tan chair were recovered from a fresh burn pile where the remains were discovered overnight Monday on Fryling's property near Verona.
Fryling purportedly told investigators that Cole had wrecked Fryling's truck and told him he would make it right.
Cole's sister, Renita Nordyke, who resides in another state, contacted the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 1 to report that her brother was missing and that the last time any of his family had been in contact with him was on Nov. 18. When a well-being check of his home failed to locate Cole, a missing-person investigation was begun.
Detectives checking out Cole's financial records soon developed Abney, a former roommate of the missing man, as a suspect in the case, according to the affidavit. Suspicions about his possible involvement in Cole's disappearance were strengthened by information that he had threatened to kill Cole and a female acquaintance on Nov. 19, the day on which Abney later confessed to investigators that Cole had been shot by Fryling, authorities said.
Investigators discovered banking activity on Cole's debit card as late as Nov. 30 and evidence that Abney used the debit card for transactions Nov. 22 without Cole present. They also learned that Cole had withdrawn $70,000 on Nov. 12 from an account at a bank in Republic, according to the affidavit.
The document does not explain why Cole withdrew $70,000 from his bank or what happened to the money.
Sheriff Brad DeLay told the Globe that investigators believe Cole had come into an inheritance and was using some of the money to make various purchases prior to his death, including the purchase of some property for which he made the withdrawal in the form of a cashier's check. The sheriff further indicated that investigators have reason to believe the suspects tried to cash that check but failed.
"We think they were basically trying to get payment on a debt," the sheriff said.
The sort of debt involved and how it figured into the alleged murder of Cole remains under investigation, he said.
