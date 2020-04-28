A weather advisory for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening has been expanded to include the entire coverage area of the National Weather Service's Springfield station.
A line of thunderstorms is expected to form near Springfield and move to the east at anywhere from 1 to 5 p.m. in areas around Springfield and east of Springfield, said meteorologist Kyle Perez Tuesday in a Facebook Live video on the station's Facebook page.
The main threats will be from a second line of storms this evening triggered by a cold front from the northwest that sweeps across the entire region, according to prediction models.
Risks include large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds up to 70 mph and cloud-to-ground lightning. There is also a small tornado risk in the late afternoon and early evening, the weather service said. In addition, heavy downpours of rain could lead to localized flooding.
According to Keith Stammer, the Joplin/Jasper County emergency management director, residents are advised to:
• Have a plan. Know where you are going to shelter.
• Make a kit of clothes, snacks, water, medications and a weather radio.
• Be informed. Stay tuned to your local weather stations for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.