AURORA, Mo. — One minute they were riding in Southwest Missouri sunshine to benefit a toy drive that helps families in Barry and Lawrence counties. An instant later four people were dead and seven others seriously injured.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Theresa L. Manetzke, 51, of Aurora, was southbound at 11:20 a.m. Saturday 3 miles north of Aurora on Missouri Highway 39 in Lawrence County. She was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla that the patrol said crossed the centerline and hit five northbound motorcycles, each of which had a passenger.
The patrol also reported that Manetzke was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated resulting in death of two of more, but a filing in Lawrence County Court could not be confirmed as of Sunday evening because courts are closed on the weekend. She was released to continue medical care.
Killed in the crash were:
• Kameron L. Hale, 28, driver of one of the motorcycles. His body was taken to Peterson Funeral Home in Aurora.
• James R. Olmsted, 59, driver of one of the motorcycles, whose body was taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
• Linda D. Anderson, 61, a passenger on one of the motorcycles, whose body was taken initially to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
• Kadence Harris, 17, a passenger on the motorcycle driven by Olmsted, whose body was taken to Peterson Funeral Home in Aurora.
Those who were listed as seriously injured were:
• Krista D. Trueblood, 30, a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Darrell J. Trueblood, 37. Both were taken by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
• Cody J. Zielinksi and his passenger, Jessica Zielinski, both 35, who also were taken by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
• Manetzke, the driver of the car, who was taken by ground ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
• Jesse W. Clinkingbeard, 54, taken by ground ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
• A 16-year-old female, a passenger on one of the motorcycles whose name was not released, was taken by air ambulance to Cox.
According to the patrol, the motorcycles overturned after being struck and throwing the occupants. One motorcycle, driven by Olmsted, caught fire after being hit.
All those killed were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 a.m. Saturday by Lawrence County Coroner Scott Lakin.
Wes Coatney, chief of the Aurora and Marionville Police Departments, said the motorcycle riders were participating in the third annual poker run to benefit the Linn Thornton toy drive and holiday dinner, organized by the owners of Harris Whiskey Lamps.
Coatney said his officers escorted the poker ride and blocked off some streets as the procession rode out of Aurora on Saturday.
“We block off some roads and lead them out of town,” Coatney said. “There’s a lot of folks involved with it that are members of the volunteer fire department and the Fraternal Order of Eagles and other groups.”
Coatney also said Aurora and surrounding communities are devastated by the crash.
“I would say the mood is somber, I would say shocked. I would say just people are probably still, and probably for a little while, are just in a state of total disbelief.”
‘People helping people’
Tyleesha Cypret, a Springfield resident who is organizing another poker run in Springfield to benefit the Harris family, said Kadence Harris was wholeheartedly involved and committed to the benefit ride and the toy drive.
“I’ve been a member of the Eagles clubs for a long time, so I knew some of the other people involved, but not as personally as I knew the Harris family,” Cypret said. “She was a very heartfelt, loving person. She always wanted to help people. Her and her dad and mom put this whole benefit together to help the toy drive. It used to be held by Linn Thornton, and then his son took it over. L.J. had been putting it together this year, and Kadence was 100% in on it.”
Cypret said their benefit poker run for the Harris family is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, June 17, at KJ Brewskies located at 2216 Packer Road in Springfield.
Cypret said she knows of several other benefit events planned to help all the victims in the coming weeks and months.
“There’s a car and bike show that’s going on. There’s another benefit in Marionville for them. There’s going to be a bass fishing tournament for them,” said Cypret, who is a member of the Eagles Lodge in Mount Vernon. “Those benefits are to help all of them, not just the Harris family. They all had an impact on their community, very much so. The Eagles are people helping people; that’s their slogan, and it’s true.”
She said people should continue to support the toy drive as well.
“The Thornton toy drive is a big deal, the Harris family gathered a lot of stuff for that cause,” Cypret said. “I’m sure somewhere down the line they’re going to do what they can to get the proceeds for that anyway, but at this point it’s obviously going to be put on the back burner for a minute. Honestly, we love them and we want to show them that we love them and try to help them in any way we can by doing what we can.”
