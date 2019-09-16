SARCOXIE, Mo. — The city of Sarcoxie and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said Monday that a spill into a local waterway from malfunctioning carnival equipment over the weekend had been contained and was in the process of being cleaned up.
A generator being used Saturday to power carnival equipment at Chief Sarcoxie Days malfunctioned during the festival, causing carnival staff to continuously spray it down in order to keep the rides going, said Sarah Hearne, a coordinator for DNR's environmental services program.
"As a direct result of them spraying the generator, an oil/water mixture was released to the secondary containment (a kiddie pool), which then overflowed and impacted a nearby creek," she said in an email to the Globe. "Once DNR was notified of the event, the mayor was contacted, and we requested them to contain the release."
Mayor Don Triplett said the impacted creek, called Swifty by residents, is a dry branch that often holds water in rainy seasons. It ultimately drains into Center Creek.
"The water that was already in there was not moving, and that did help when (the contaminated water) got in there," he said in an interview with the Globe.
Triplett said the Sarcoxie Fire Department installed a barrier to prevent contamination from going downstream and absorbent pads "to ensure no more contamination could get to Swifty."
As of mid-Monday, all liquids had been place in containers, and crews were to begin removing the oily substance from the creek, Hearne said. She said risks to the creek were water-quality issues and contamination.
"Excavation of the impacted grounds (and) soils will commence once the trailer containing the generator is moved," she said in her emailed statement.
The city said all contaminated water has been consolidated into three 55-gallon drums. The cost of the cleanup is being directed to the carnival's insurance carrier, Triplett said.
A call to the phone number listed on Facebook for the carnival operator was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
