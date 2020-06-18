Joplin city officials have closed Memorial Hall after finding a partial roof collapse inside the building.
The materials in the collapse are to be cleared by a contractor, and temporary supports installed on the east and west sides of the building's interior to try to prevent further damage.
According to a city statement, the collapse occurred in the southwest corner of the building, where part of the roof was found hanging inside the building on Monday. A support column had given way, the statement said. No one was inside when it happened.
The building is managed by the city's parks department, and the director, Paul Bloomberg, and other city officials consulted with structural engineers to obtain an initial assessment of the damage.
Bloomberg told the Globe on Thursday in response to questions about the damage that it involves the southwest corner of the balcony and a hallway. He said the collapsed area is about 8 feet wide by 40 feet long.
"We had engineers look at this hallway area and the hallway area on the east side of the balcony," Bloomberg said . "We are concerned that the east side could fail as well, so we have hired a construction firm to remove debris and install braces on both sides of the balcony to secure these areas."
Asked if the the roof broke completely open, Bloomberg said, "The area that collapsed is not open to the outside. A roof membrane is still intact, but if we experience high winds or rain, the membrane may tear and water damage could occur."
The city is conducting a structural analysis of the building anyway as part of a study to determine what suitable uses there are for the building.
"The first thing we will want them to do is to conduct their structural analysis of the entire facility before we consider opening Memorial Hall to the public," Bloomberg said Thursday.
The study has been planned as the city works toward a public vote next year on whether the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax should be renewed and what projects should be proposed to voters for that tax.
The City Council in January approved the study along with a similar study on whether Ewert Pool should be remodeled or repurposed.
The community arts organization Connect2Culture has been interested in the preservation of Memorial Hall to perhaps be used or become part of its Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. The organization has a first right of refusal option on Memorial Hall if the city decided to sell or otherwise dispose of the building in the future.
Clifford Wert, president of the group, said on Thursday the group is still interested and awaits the structural assessment.
"It is early in the process to know what the situation is and the outcome would be, but we have consistently spoken of the synergy we see with the Cornell Complex plan and with Memorial Hall, and we were pleased to see the city's press release that they were going to continue with the study as proposed and now in process," Wert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.