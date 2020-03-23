The Crawford County Health Department has confirmed the county's first and second positive COVID-19 cases, officials announced today.
One patient is identified as a child younger than 5. The child is currently isolated and has not been hospitalized, officials said.
The other patient is identified as a woman younger than 60. She also is isolated and has not been hospitalized, the county said.
County officials have been in contact with both the adult patient and the child's parents and are working to identify any recent close contacts they have had to determine who may have been exposed.
