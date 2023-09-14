Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the Joplin area as soon as Monday and comes at a time when health care providers are starting to see case numbers inch up.
An uptick in numbers compared with the past few months is being seen at local hospitals.
Within the last month, 66 cases were confirmed at Mercy Hospital-Joplin. This week, 45 patients tested positive for COVID-19, including those who came to the emergency department, said Donna Stokes, infection prevention lead.
“We are definitely seeing more positive cases and seeing them in the school-age population,” Stokes said. The cases have involved children in grade school through high school and in the area’s population of older adults.
“It’s all over the board; there isn’t an age that is not being affected,” Stokes said.
“With the increases in our numbers, the vaccine is coming at a good time for us,” she added.
Breck Royer, infection control officer for Freeman Health System, said at times this summer there were no cases found in patients at Freeman or among employees.
That changed about a month ago. There have been a few positive cases found lately, but the numbers are “nothing high, nothing to be concerned about,” Royer said. “So far none of those in the hospital have been critical, in ICU or on a ventilator.”
Asked why there are cases developing as summer closes, Royer said she believes it has to do with more contact among people.
“It’s following the same path we see in respiratory illnesses with … kids back in school,” Royer said.
Vaccine approval
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this week that the Food and Drug Administration and a meeting among the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulted in a recommendation everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 that can occur.
Updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were to be available throughout Missouri soon, although local hospitals, pharmacies and other health providers said they had not yet received vaccine shipments.
One pharmacy chain, Walgreens in Joplin, posted on its website that vaccines would be available Monday for adults and Sept. 29 for children, although others have not yet reported availability dates.
While the updated vaccine was developed around the predominant variant in the current COVID-19 infections, it is expected to work on other recent variants that have surfaced, said Jeff Huffman, infectious disease pharmacist with Freeman.
“The new vaccine is based on the XBB.1.5 strain,” he said. “I’ve had people ask if it will cover all the current strains, and the answer is yes. All those strains are close enough cousins to the (Omicron) BA.5 variant that you’re going to get good coverage,” Huffman said.
Stokes said COVID-19 vaccines are made much like the flu vaccines around the most common strain. Flu vaccine changes some years because a different variant emerged; sometimes they are the same from year to year.
Huffman and Stokes both said that while the COVID-19 shots may be needed annually like those for the flu, it is not certain now how long the COVID-19 vaccines are effective. They felt safe in saying that the COVID-19 protection should be effective for several months through fall and winter.
“The jury is still out on whether it will become a yearly vaccine,” Huffman said.
He also reminds people that taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not guarantee that a person won’t contract COVID-19. The shots are known to lessen the intensity of the illness in many people.
“Hopefully you won’t get as sick and have to go to the hospital, especially people over 65 or those with chronic conditions,” Huffman said.
Stokes said that while people of all ages should consider taking the vaccine or consult their physician about it, it does work to reduce dangerous outcomes for at-risk individuals including those over 65 or those with diabetes, lung diseases, obesity, those immunocompromised and others.
Once the vaccination is taken, protection is not usually immediate.
“We have a history with the previous vaccination and it’s going to be the same with this new vaccine; basically it takes two weeks to develop antibodies,” Huffman said. Anyone over 6 months old who has not had a COVID-19 shot in the past two months may get one when they’re available, he said.
The amount of protection received “is highly individualized and depends on the patient’s immune response,” he said.
Precautions urged
Whether someone chooses to be vaccinated, the health professionals suggest using other precautions, especially with flu season and RSV, a respiratory virus.
Those precautions include washing hands regularly and not touching the face in case there are germs on the hands. People also should stay home if they are sick, regardless of the cause, Royer said.
“It’s always nice to have a COVID test at home where you can test to know if you should wear a mask around your family and isolate,” if the test turns out positive, Huffman said.
Those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months can get an updated one.
Missouri’s state health agency said that although the state does not require vaccination, it remains the best protection against COVID-19. Vaccination also reduces the chance of suffering the effects of long COVID, which can develop during or following acute infection and last for an undetermined length of time.
Stokes said the recommendation of the federal agencies regarding those who could benefit from the vaccine is generic for anyone 6 months or older, “but especially for those 65 or older and those with diabetes, respiratory illnesses and obesity as well as those who are immunocompromised.”
The health professionals also encourage obtaining a flu shot and now there’s an available vaccination to protect against RSV.
Stokes said the COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be taken at the same time but the RSV shot should be obtained a week or two before or after the others.
For people who question whether they need or want to take the vaccine, “They can certainly check with their primary provider,” she said. Those providers may not administer the shots, but those would be more available at local pharmacies.
During the pandemic, the vaccine was free.
“Now it’s not, but insurance covers it, “ Stokes said.
Uninsured access
For those who are not insured, there is a website, www.vaccine.gov, to find locations where there is a no-cost vaccine,” Stokes said.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said the vaccine is expected to be available from it in early October for both children and adults. He said there will be a limited supply of vaccine available for people who are uninsured.
“At this time, it is unknown how many doses the Joplin Health Department will receive of this vaccine for uninsured individuals,” Talken said.
“We encourage those interested in the new monovalent vaccine to check in with their local health department or pharmacy to see when the vaccine is available,” he said.
Also, the health department is currently making appointments for flu shots.
“We currently have both insured and uninsured influenza vaccine available,” Talken said.
