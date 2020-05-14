A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Joplin claimed the life of one man and injured three other people, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound SUV about 1:28 p.m. on Main near the 23rd Street intersection.
All three occupants of the northbound car were taken to a Joplin hospital, where one of them — an adult male — was pronounced deceased. The driver of the SUV also sought medical attention at a local hospital, police said.
The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of kin, Jimenez said. The names of those injured also are being withheld at this time, he said.
The Joplin Police Department's major crash team is investigating the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.