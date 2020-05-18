The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University has unanimously voted to select Dean Van Galen to serve as the university’s sixth president.
“The board believes Dr. Van Galen demonstrates exactly the experience, education and background we were seeking to lead Southern,” said Bill Gipson, board chairman.
Van Galen will begin his tenure on July 1. His starting base salary will be $270,000 annually, and he also will receive a car allowance of $15,000 annually and a housing allowance of $25,000 annually. The university will provide him up to $10,000 in relocation expenses.
The selection follows an eight-month national search led by a 14-member search committee and managed by EFL Associates, an executive search and recruitment firm based in Kansas City. Nearly 70 applications were submitted for the position, culminating in three campus town hall sessions earlier this month.
“Dr. Van Galen is very strong in all the areas the presidential search advisory committee and Board of Governors judged to be most important for our next president," said Alison Hershewe, the board's vice president and chair of the search committee. "He is a fit in every aspect of the position profile. He checks all of the boxes. His demonstrated commitment to the student experience impressed us all. All of us — students, faculty, staff and Board of Governors — feel both confidence and excitement as we anticipate his presidency.”
A 1982 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Van Galen earned a doctorate in analytical chemistry from Kansas State University. His career in higher education began as an assistant professor of chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville and progressed to senior leadership roles at that university and the University of West Florida. He most recently served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“I am honored to be selected by the Board of Governors as the sixth president of Missouri Southern State University,” Van Galen said in a statement. “Missouri Southern is a success story within public higher education and has unique attributes that set it apart. The international theme that is part of the university’s mission has long distinguished MSSU within Missouri and the nation. The university’s connection with the dynamic city of Joplin and surrounding region provide unique opportunities for collaboration and growth. And as was evident to me during the presidential search process, there is an extraordinarily strong sense of community here.
“I believe that Missouri Southern is an outstanding university with a promising future. I look forward to serving MSSU, building on its strong foundation and working with others to further advance and distinguish the university," he said.
In addition to specifying his salary and other allowances, Van Galen's contract notes that the university will contribute the required percentage for his participation in the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System, also known as MOSERS. Van Galen, who will join the university not only as president but also a tenured full professor, also will be eligible to participate in the benefits plans and programs available to other university employees.
Van Galen's contract with MSSU is for an initial three years. If Van Galen no longer serves as president at some point in the future, he will under certain circumstances be entitled to receive severance payment equal to 75% of his base salary for a period of six months and/or transition to a tenured faculty position.
As president, Van Galen will succeed Alan Marble, whose retirement will be effective June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.