A Jasper County deputy has been shot in an exchange with a suspect, and deputies are asking the public to stay clear of the area where it happened until the suspect can be apprehended.
Sergeant Tim Williams said that deputies were following up on a report of a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon at a home in the 5200 block of Gerbitz Road. After trying to make contact with a suspect, shots were fired, striking a deputy in the leg. Williams said the deputy's injury does not appear to be life threatening.
Neither the deputy nor the suspect have yet been identified, Williams said. Deputies are still working on apprehending the suspect in an area east of Joplin, near Travis Acres and Gerbitz Roads. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, deputies are seeking a bald, white male with short stature and tattoos, wearing no shirt. People who see anyone matching this description near Travis Acres are asked to call 911.
The public is also asked to avoid the intersection for the time being.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
