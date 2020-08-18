PICHER, Okla. – Law enforcement officials and investigators have begun digging a second hole in an attempt to locate an old cellar in the search for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, who were 16 when they disappeared in December 1999.
Those involved with the search for the two missing girls from Welch say they are confident that the suspect has provided them with good information about the location.
The location of today's search, an old root cellar in Picher, was provided by Ronald Dean Busick, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory to the disappearance of 16-year-old Ashley Freeman and her friend, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, and the murder of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, in December 1999.
During a media briefing this morning led by Gary Stansill, an investigator with the Craig County District Attorney’s Office, and Tammy Ferrari, a special agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, officials said Busick has been cooperating with law enforcement since his plea deal last month, which would shorten his prison sentence if he provides information that leads to the recovery of the girls’ remains.
They said they identified the root cellar based on things Busick said he overheard from David Pennington, another suspect in the case who is now dead. Busick allegedly told officials that he overheard Pennington say he filled in a root cellar around the time of the girls’ disappearance.
"They’re very confident that this is the root cellar," Stansill said. "He (Busick) identified some former landmarks that were here back in 1999 and 2000.”
Busick was previously brought to the location where law enforcement is searching to confirm it. Officials also reviewed aerial photographs to ensure that they are looking in the right spot, they said.
When asked whether investigators feel that this location is the best information they have received from Busick, Stansill said yes.
"We believe that, based on what he’s telling us, this is where he directs, this is where he thinks we need to search," he said.
The site that investigators are excavating is roughly 10 feet by 8 feet, and officials aren’t yet sure how far down it goes, they said.
"Whether or not the girls are in this root cellar, this is, you might say, his (Busick's) best opinion on where he thinks we need to look," Stansill said. "He felt more than 50% confident that they would be in here based on from what he learned from the deceased suspect David Pennington. That’s basically the reason why we’re out here today. We want to, at the very minimum, eliminate this as a possible location."
Officials said that if the search today turns up nothing, they have other possible locations to search based on their investigation over the years. Those searches would continue even after Busick is formally sentenced on Aug. 31.
“We’re still going to be doing our search efforts,” Ferrari said. “We still want to recover these girls. So even though there may not be a bunch of media after the 31st after his sentencing date, please do not let the calls end. Just don’t forget about the girls.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
