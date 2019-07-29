Lori Haun and Ivy Hagedorn have won the Outstanding Economic Impact Project Award from Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. for the Empire Market.
The award was presented last week during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference in St. Louis. Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. is a nonprofit that helps communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization.
"It was very cool to be recognized for a project that we've put a lot of time and energy (into)," said Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance. "Everybody's put a lot into it."
The nonprofit said in a statement that Joplin's Empire Market "has quickly become a destination for visitors to purchase products and produce from local vendors and farmers. Through their visits to other Main Street communities and cities across the country, Lori Haun and Ivy Hagedorn (director of the Empire Market) realized a need in Joplin for a market for local artists, farmers and vendors."
The market, 931 E. Fourth St., opened in April 2018. By the end of its first summer, it had accumulated 378 volunteer hours, $135,594 in sales and an estimated 17,500 visitors, the nonprofit said.
Haun said a collaborative community effort has made the market possible, from the donation of the property by Liberty Utilities-Empire District to a supportive board of directors and numerous volunteers. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
"It's definitely creating a regular Saturday afternoon destination," she said. "It encourages people to come out and spend a little time at the market (and) pulls people downtown at a time maybe they're not automatically thinking about. It's creating a destination and creating a sense of awareness and pride in shopping local and buying local."
The Main Street group noted that Empire Market this year began accepting food stamps from low-income residents who want to buy fresh produce, and the market introduced a token system whereby visitors can purchase goods from vendors with a debit card.
The impact of the Empire Market stretches beyond downtown Joplin. Some individuals who started at the market as vendors have since progressed to opening their own businesses and hiring employees, said Chad Brueckner, chairman of the Downtown Joplin Alliance's economic vitality committee. One vendor who sold homemade bread that he baked in his own kitchen has since purchased two industrial-size ovens and is now contracting with local restaurants, he said.
"We're seeing a lot of local individuals coming and selling their wares, and getting such a boost in their livelihood (that) they're able to expand," Brueckner said. "Generally, they feel that downtown Joplin has given them that ability to expand, and many are looking to relocate to downtown Joplin."
The downtown regions of Missouri towns and cities have come under renewed focus in recent years. Approximately $771 million in private investments have been made in communities that belong to the Missouri Main Street program since 2006, the nonprofit said. Public investments from municipal governments have totaled $169 million in improvements to infrastructure.
Missouri Main Street programs have created 775 net new businesses and 3,873 new jobs, the nonprofit said.
