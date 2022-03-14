U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday in honor of the fallen Joplin police officer whose funeral is the same day, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said Monday.
The police officer, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, 46, will have funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University.
He and officer Jake Reed, 27, were shot and both were killed last week after responding to a disturbance call. Reed's funeral is Friday. Officer Rickey Hirshey, 53, was also seriously wounded before the shooter himself was mortally wounded by a fourth officer.
“Benjamin Cooper devoted his life to bravely serving and protecting others, first as a soldier, and then as a law enforcement officer,” Kehoe said in making the flag announcement, noting that Cooper had served in the U.S. Army prior to his hiring at the Joplin Police Department. “In over 18 years in law enforcement, he honorably served as a patrolman, investigator, firearms instructor, SWAT officer, field training officer, canine officer and internal affairs officer. Corporal Cooper’s senseless killing is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers willingly face each day to keep us safe, and of the debt we owe them for their courageous service.”
Anyone attending Cooper's public funeral services should enter through the checkpoint located at the intersection of Newman and Duquesne roads, city officials said.
The public also is invited to show support for the Cooper family and law enforcement by lining Main Street, from Third to 19th streets, on Tuesday. The funeral procession will travel that route between 3 and 4 p.m.
Reed's visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MSSU's Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, with his funeral at 1 p.m. Friday at the same location. Further information will be released later this week, city officials said.
Meanwhile, fundraising efforts for the officers' families continue on a number of fronts.
TAMKO Building Products last week made a $25,000 donation and said it would match business donations to the Joplin Police Department up to a total of $25,000 through April 1. It also said that it will match any donations made by its employees through April 1 with up to $500 more per donation. Donations are recommended to be made through Joplin's Fraternal Order of Police and designated for the support of the wives and families of the officers.
The company said Monday that Crossland Construction, based in Columbus, Kansas, had joined its efforts with a $25,000 of its own and a pledge to match in-kind donations from other businesses.
An account on the online fundraising platform GoFundMe has drawn more than $61,000 in donations as of 4 p.m. Monday. The fundraiser, established by the the Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, can be found at https://gofund.me/f63cd7b3.
