A third hub has been added to United flights that are to start June 1 at the Joplin Regional Airport.
In addition to Chicago and Denver, passengers will be able to get daily flights to and from Houston, local officials announced Tuesday.
"This is an exciting time with three great hubs for the Joplin market," airport Manager Steve Stockam said in a statement issued by the city. "The locations and schedules will benefit our customers. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, they’ll have some options to make connections they’ve been seeking."
Flights will be offered under the United Express brand of SkyWest Airlines, an affiliate of United Airlines, using 50-seat regional jets. Hubs will be Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
Tickets for the new flights can be booked starting April 6 at www.united.com.
The current service by American Airlines to Dallas will continue until May 31.
Stockam said that the airport saw a large increase in passenger counts when the Joplin won the second hub to Chicago in 2019. American last year decided to pull out of Joplin and some other cities as it sustained economic losses during the pandemic.
Because the Joplin airport had previously retained airline service through a federal subsidy program, Essential Air Service, the U.S. Department of Transportation took bids to continue flights for Joplin.
"As we began the analysis for this bid process, we realized that having both hubs provided more connections for our passengers," Stockam said of Chicago and Denver. "Now United said not only are we going to do that, we are going to add Houston. This adds destinations to the southern and southeast part of the U.S. and internationally to Mexico and those destinations."
Asked what passenger counts had been in recent months, Stockam said there were just under 4,000 passengers in January.
"February was a difficult month because of everything that happened in Texas," he said of the freezing weather that knocked out electrical service to a large section of that state."We didn't see a flight for nine days. We dropped down to 2,600 passengers" for the month.
"But March has been a great month," he said. "Right now, it is very stable, and we are anticipating as we move into summer months those numbers are going to continue to climb, especially when we have these new connections."
Asked if there is information on ticket prices for the new flights, Stockam said United saw the value in the way American had priced the market.
"So I would suspect that in most cases the pricing doesn't change much from what American priced," he said. "They used a pricing model that American set up, and you are going to see about the same pricing moving forward. The price depends on which connections you use and where you're going."
All flight connections to be offered by United service will be posted Monday on the airport website, https://www.flyjoplin.com.
In the EAS bids, American Airlines sought a subsidy of nearly $1.53 million a year to provide 12 round-trip flights a week to Dallas, with no Chicago service.
The United contract for service as a result of the bids will run for three years with a subsidy of more than $1.22 million the first year, nearly $796,000 the second and more than $498,000 the third.
