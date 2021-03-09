A $200 million package of incentives largely involving labor cost savings has been offered to GM by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce president to locate a battery plant in Joplin.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that GM, in a joint venture with LG Chem, plans to build a $2.3 billion battery plant in Ohio. "It's become public this week they are looking for a centrally located site for a second battery plant," said Toby Teeter, chamber president.
The newspaper reported that GM and LG are eyeing a site in Tennessee for the second plant to make cells for electric-vehicle batteries. A decision is expected by June, the newspaper said.
Specifications for a potential site are similar to those that were set out last year by Tesla in a search for a site to build an electric-car factory. The chamber offered an incentive package for that plant that would have provided up to $1 billion in considerations. Though the company chose Austin, Texas, the Joplin offer created publicity for marketing efforts to industry.
Teeter said the GM offer is prorated based on the number of jobs the plant would provide, which is 1,000 compared with Tesla's projected employment of 7,000.
Details of the offer posted on the chamber's online marketing page, Choose Joplin, show a comparison of median hourly earnings in Joplin compared with other cities competing for the plant and projects a savings to the automaker of about $107 million over 12 years. Other savings could come from potential state and local incentives.
The proposed location is a 1,042-acre site in the area of 20th Street and Central City Road in Wildwood Ranch along the BNSF Railway, the same site pitched to Tesla.
The proposal boasts that Joplin is ranked No. 13 among the best manufacturing cities in America. A workforce of 193,000 within a 20-mile radius of the crossroads of interstates 44 and 49 is estimated at 193,000. Within a 30-mile radius, the estimate jumps to 279,000. The proposal states 150 battery engineers already are in Joplin, and more than 500 licensed engineers live within a 60-mile radius.
"Joplin battery technology has powered Apollo missions, ballistic missiles, and lunar landings," GM is told in the pitch.
Teeter said Tuesday the proposal has been emailed to GM along with being posted on Twitter.
"We are just trying to get their attention before they make any final decisions," he said.
