Two people were killed in a crash just before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 28th Street and Connecticut Avenue.
The victims, 55-year-old Terry Copple and 48-year-old Rhonda Copple, both of Joplin, died of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Police said a westbound pickup truck traveling at a high speed failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Copples' northbound vehicle. The driver of the pickup, Rita M. Glasgow, 30, of Joplin, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Glasgow has been charged with driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in the death of two others, vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance. She was placed in the custody of police while remaining hospitalized Monday.
An investigation purportedly determined that Glasgow was not only driving while intoxicated but also had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession, and the pickup truck she was operating had been reported stolen.
Police announced Monday morning that they were seeking murder charges on the driver of the truck. But the prosecutor's office instead filed the Class B felony count of drunken driving resulting in the death of two others.
Glasgow was scheduled for a hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court in two drug trafficking cases stemming from arrests in 2019 and 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.