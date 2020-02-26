Nathan Stewart has been named the new principal of Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin, the school district announced Wednesday.
Stewart, currently the assistant principal at Cecil Floyd Elementary School, will succeed Jill White as principal.
"Royal Heights has some amazing things going on," he said in a statement. "I look forward to adding to the rich culture based around continuous improvement and am extremely grateful for this wonderful opportunity."
Stewart grew up in Lamar and started his career in education with the North Kansas City School District, where he taught second and third grade. He holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Rockhurst University and a master's degree in administration from the University of Central Missouri. He has worked as Cecil Floyd's assistant principal for the past two years.
Administrators said Stewart's strengths include building and fostering strong relationships with staff, students and parents, and working to meet the needs of all learners.
"Nathan has proven himself to be a strong instructional leader while serving as assistant principal at Cecil Floyd," Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement. "Nathan's focus on student safety and learner support will further advance the mission of Royal Heights."
White, the current principal, plans to retire from education and move into a full-time position next year selling real estate with Hubbard Realty Group, Keller Williams.
"I love Royal Heights with all of my heart, and they will always be my Joplin family," she said in an email to the Globe. "I am so excited about Mr. Stewart taking over the principal role at Royal Heights — he is simply the perfect choice. ...I feel great comfort passing the torch and moving on to my next adventure."
