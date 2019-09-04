Kadin Roberts-Day, a Joplin High School football player, died Wednesday evening after practice, the school district announced in a telephone message to parents and a statement to the media late Wednesday.
Emergency personnel responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Kaminsky Gymnasium inside JHS, where the football team was practicing indoors, the school district said.
Roberts-Day, a sophomore, had a medical emergency following conditioning and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the school's statement.
"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we can share the tragic loss of Kadin Roberts-Day due to a cardiac arrest," Superintendent Melinda Moss said in her statement to parents, which was identical to the statement released to media. "Coach (Curtis) Jasper and his coaching staff, his teammates, fellow teachers and students at Joplin Schools remember Kadin as an extremely personable and caring student.
"Counseling services have been made available to any student or staff needing support and will continue for the coming days. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends," she said.
Roberts-Day was a 6-foot-3, 205-pound offensive lineman for the Eagles, according to the program.
A school district spokesman said no further information would be expected Wednesday night.
