Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.