Circuit Judge David Mouton has granted the defense a continuance in the capital murder trial of Stephen Thompson because of a last-minute discovery of the defendant's Oklahoma prison records, which were believed to have been either lost or destroyed.
Thompson, 58, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 10, 2015, shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard, 38, and wounding of his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 42.
The case was set for trial over a three-week period beginning Sept. 9, and the selection of a jury actually began this month with the summoning of a pool of prospective jurors. Mouton granted the continuance this week in response to a renewed defense motion seeking adequate time to investigate how those records might affect the trial.
The court has set a hearing Sept. 5 at which new trial dates are to be discussed.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty and has indicated an intent to use at trial the recently rediscovered records of the 20 years the defendant spent in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections prior to the crime he is charged with committing four years ago in Joplin.
Court filings indicate the defense first sought those records in 2015 and sought them again in 2016 and was told they no longer existed. According to a defense motion, Thompson's attorneys with the capital crimes division of the state public defender's office were informed that his medical records were destroyed six years after he was released from prison in Oklahoma and that his other prison records were nowhere to be found.
The defense filed an initial motion on the issue electronically on Sunday, in advance of a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
That motion sought to bar the state from seeking the death penalty on the grounds that the last-minute disclosure made it impossible for the defense to find and prepare mitigating evidence to rebut the state's use of the records. Mouton declined at Monday's hearing to bar the state from seeking the death penalty on those grounds but indicated he would consider a defense motion for a continuance.
Defense attorney Thomas Jacquinot indicated at the hearing after the judge's ruling that the defense did not want the court to grant a continuance. But he filed a motion the next day stating that the defense team had reconsidered the matter and now wanted that continuance granted.
The Thompsons were separated and Kristina Thompson was living with Gerard, her lover, at 4215 W. 26th Place on Joplin's west side the day the defendant allegedly showed up there and shot the two women.
The Thompsons previously lived there together with their preschool-age son. But they were both using illicit drugs at the time and their relationship had deteriorated to the point where the state removed their son from their custody because of their unfitness as parents, according to a motion filed by the defense more than a year ago.
That motion claimed that Thompson, his wife and Gerard all suffered from mental illness. It also sought to obtain the medical and mental health records of Gerard as well as Missouri Department of Social Services records of the Thompsons' son and stepchildren to assist the defense in its preparations for trial.
At Monday's hearing, the judge not only denied the defense's latest motion to bar the state from seeking the death penalty but also overruled a motion to keep the prosecution from presenting evidence of his wife's ongoing physical condition and medical treatment.
The motion argued that while the state had every right to present testimony or evidence that Kristina Thompson had suffered serious physical injury, an element the prosecution is required to prove, the state has "no need to belabor the point by presenting extensive, detailed evidence about (her) weeks in the hospital and multiple surgeries," her ongoing physical condition or medical treatment.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher responded in a brief that Kristina Thompson suffered extensive injuries from a shotgun blast to her abdomen requiring emergency surgeries and that she will have ongoing medical needs for the remainder of her life as a consequence and that evidence of both are relevant to showing "serious disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any part of the body," a required legal element of the crime.
