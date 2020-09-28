Local and federal authorities are conducting searches in north Joplin today in the case of missing 14-year-old Leora Hardee, who was last seen in the area of D Street and North Wall Avenue more than a week ago.
About 50 to 60 officials from the FBI, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Joplin Police Department, Carthage Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children met this morning to review three main geographic areas in which searches will be carried out on foot throughout the day.
One area is centered northeast of Ozark Christian College. A second area broadens the search west of Main Street. The third area includes the Snowball site located within the Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt.
“We worked with NCMEC (the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children), who flew in an expert to help us with setting up search areas and areas that would be best to start out at,” said Joplin police Capt. William Davis. “Based upon his recommendations, this is where the searches will take place.”
Because Hardee’s neighborhood has already been canvassed, the next step is to broaden the search area, Davis said.
“We believe the canvassing was around 600 residences,” he said. “Now, they’re focusing on a heavily wooded area. They’re searching for any clues that can help investigators.”
The Jasper County sheriff’s posse group is overseeing the Snowball site on horseback.
“If we find clues or anything of particular interest, we may put some drones in the air,” Davis said. “At this point, it’s going to be a foot search. Unless something develops, if we get a lead that takes us somewhere else, we’ll shift focus, if the time comes.”
Search dogs have also been deployed. Gateway Search Dogs, of St. Louis, is providing canines to assist emergency management agencies in the search for Hardee. The nonprofit search-and-rescue organization helps locate lost, missing or deceased persons. A piece of Hardee’s clothing was given to the dogs to help identify her scent.
Family’s plea
Hardee’s grandmother, Vicki Cunningham, released a video statement through Joplin police on Sunday night in an effort to contact her.
“We’re just reaching out to you today just to let you know how much we love you and how much we miss you,” Cunningham said in the video. “Are you safe? Are you warm? Are you hungry? These are the things that are running through our minds right now. And if you can just answer those questions for us, that’s all we can hope for or ask for. Thank you, honey, and I miss your face.”
Hardee is described as being about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 100 pounds, with glasses and sandy brown hair. She may be in need of medications, police said.
The Joplin Police Department is being assisted by the FBI, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Webb City Police Department, Carthage Police Department and the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
If anyone has information related to Hardee’s whereabouts or the investigation, they are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department. Any tips or information can be directed to Capt. Nick Jimenez at 417-623-3131, ext. 636, or njimenez@joplinmo.org; or Detective Sgt. Luke Stahl at 417-623-3131, ext. 885, or lstahl@joplinmo.org.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
