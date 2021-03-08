U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, announced Monday in a video message that he won't seek reelection next year.
Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022.
"Thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country," he said. “There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Blunt's retirement “a loss for the Republican conference and the entire Senate.”
“In just 10 years in this body, he’s quickly become a true leader, a policy heavyweight, and a driving force behind both key conservative victories and essential bipartisan work,” McConnell said in a statement.
Steve McIntosh, Jasper County clerk, was classmates with Blunt in Strafford in junior high and high school, and the pair have remained lifelong friends through their adult lives. McIntosh worked as Blunt’s representative in Jasper County and surrounding counties for 20 years during Blunt's time in the U.S. House and his first term in the U.S. Senate.
McIntosh said Blunt believes in supporting education, transportation infrastructure and job creation for people in Missouri.
“You can start out with I-49,” McIntosh said, referring to the millions of dollars in funding that is helping to complete the Interstate 49 Arkansas-Missouri Connector, known locally as the Bella Vista Bypass. “That designation came from Roy. You can look at the MARET (Missouri Alternative and Renewable Energy Technology) Center at Crowder College. He got part of the funding to build that. There was an anonymous donor who matched every earmark we did; that’s why it’s there."
Gary Nodler, former Missouri state senator, worked for Blunt as his local representative for three years before winning a seat in the Missouri Senate.
“There’s no question that Roy’s performance in Washington has been exemplary,” Nodler said. “He is a substantial legislator. He was in leadership in the House for a number of years, he’s been in leadership in the Senate for a number of years, and that doesn't happen by accident.”
Krista Stark, executive director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats, said she’s had an array of different experiences with Blunt since 2002. Blunt has a functioning constituent services office that responds to residents in a timely manner, more so than other Republican politicians she encounters, she said.
“I’ve worked with Roy’s office on constituent services issues, and I’ve also worked with all of the people who have run against him,” Stark said. “...Blunt’s an experienced public servant who has more experience with constituent services."
But Stark disagreed with how Blunt stood with former President Donald Trump regularly, questioned the 2020 election results and voted to acquit Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial earlier this year.
“I’ve had multiple conversations with him about it, and we did say that he needs to hold the people responsible who we feel like fomented a coup on organized government on Jan. 6, and he did not choose to do that, so it was very disappointing," she said. "I had a reasonable expectation that he might do what we thought was the right thing.”
Voters first sent Blunt to the U.S. Senate in 2011, and he was reelected in 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.
Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for reelection in 2022. The others are Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.
After a failed gubernatorial bid in 1992, Blunt was elected to the House in 1996 and reelected six times, winning by wide majorities each time. He was House majority whip from 2003 to 2007.
He also is a former Missouri secretary of state. Before serving in Congress, he was a history teacher, a county official and president of Southwest Baptist University, his alma mater, in Bolivar.
