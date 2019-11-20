An elderly man was reported to be in critical condition after apparently shooting himself in the head Wednesday afternoon at McClelland Park in Joplin.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said officers responding to a call from a suicidal man a few minutes after noon Wednesday went to the park at 4432 S. McClelland Ave. and located a vehicle they believed belonged to the caller. A special weapons and tactics team (SWAT) was dispatched to the scene when officers heard several gunshots nearby.
Jimenez said a search of the park turned up a Joplin man in his 70s who had been shot in the head in a wooded area on the south side of the park. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition. His name has not been released as yet.
Jimenez said police fired no shots during the incident and no officers were injured.
