Authorities are declining to say if missing Joplin teen Leora Hardee wound up in Wisconsin of her own free will or as a result of having been abducted.
The 14-year-old girl turned herself in Monday at the Oconomowoc Police Department, ending a search for her that began when she was first reported missing Sept. 17.
The FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted Joplin police in the search for Hardee, which was in its seventh week when she walked into the police station in Wisconsin. Joplin police were notified of the matter at 11:30 p.m. Monday through the National Crime Information Center.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said he did not have any details as of Tuesday afternoon as to how the girl came to be in Wisconsin. He said all he knows at this point is that she was reported to be "in good health." He added that Joplin police are working with authorities in Wisconsin to reunite the teen with her family and to learn what happened with her.
"Just because she turned herself in, that's not going to end it," Davis said. "We're going to continue our investigation."
An endangered person advisory issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in September reported that she was believed to be in the company of "an unknown male, possibly en route to an unknown location in Kansas and is without necessary medication."
Davis said Tuesday that he had no information about Hardee being in the company of an unknown male or having been abducted by anyone. He said he did not know if she was alone when she turned herself in or with someone else.
A woman who answered the phone Tuesday at the Oconomowoc Police Department said all questions about the girl were being referred to Joplin police.
The Joplin High School student had been last seen near her home in the area of D Street and North Wall Avenue in Joplin on a day when she was not supposed to be in school under the split attendance schedule the high school is using during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canine-assisted searches for the girl were conducted in more than one location on the north and west sides of Joplin in September.
