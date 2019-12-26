The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began issuing medical marijuana cultivation licenses Thursday, but an application from a retired Joplin cardiologist who had invested in a 70-acre property in Sarcoxie solely for cultivation and manufacturing purposes was not among the approved licenses.
The state department, which oversees Missouri’s medical marijuana industry, announced it has begun issuing 60 cultivation facility licenses for the top-scoring medical marijuana cultivation facilities that meet all eligibility requirements, as prescribed by the program's rules. At least two from the Joplin area were approved.
"Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program," said Lyndall Fraker, director of the state's Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation program, in a statement. "This is why we chose to employ a 'blind' application scorer who had no access to applicants' identifying information."
Receiving license approvals were Holistic Missouri, LLC, 19130 Highway 37 in Cassville, and Harvest of Missouri, LLC, 12785 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
Paul Callicoat, a retired cardiologist who was heavily involved in efforts last year to pass the medical marijuana initiative in Missouri, said in a statement that his application for a medical marijuana cultivation facility license for Sarcoxie Nursery, located at 1510 Joplin St. in the small Jasper County community, was rejected. The nursery previously grew peonies and ornamental trees before falling vacant for several years prior to its purchase by Callicoat.
“Our family remains steadfast in our commitment to bringing healing to patients by growing high-quality, safe and effective medical marijuana onsite at Sarcoxie Nursery,” he said in the statement. “We worked diligently to put forth a well-thought-out and responsive proposal for a cultivation facility that will revive a historic landmark and deliver much-needed economic activity to the community. We will appeal this decision.”
Callicoat had planned to turn the Sarcoxie Nursery into a fully vertically integrated medical marijuana business with onsite cultivation, as well as a dispensary at another location. He has applied for a medical marijuana manufacturing license for Sarcoxie Nursery Infusions, LLC, at the nursery and a dispensary license in Joplin.
Those have yet to be approved or denied. Manufacturing facility licenses will begin to be issued by the state on Jan. 10, and dispensary facility licenses will be issued on Jan. 24.
The state began administering 24 transportation facility licenses this week. The only transportation facility application that was accepted in the Joplin area was Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC, located at 7110 W. 20th St.
Other Southwest Missouri cultivation license applications that were denied by the state were:
• Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC, 7110 W. 20th St., Joplin.
• Joplin ERBA Agriculture, LLC, 2237 Outer Road, Joplin.
• Astro Farms Gamma, LLC, Highway 171 and Fir Road, Joplin.
• Boa Vida Production Inc., 17885 County Road 150, Jasper.
• JD Agriculture Corp., 18707 Highway 60, Aurora.
• MO Agricultural Group, LLC, 1201 E. 12th St., Lamar.
• RSC-3, LLC, 11777 Sorrell Road, Neosho.
• Ozark Leaf Farms, LLC, 1566 Farm Road 1180, Aurora.
• D.T. Land, LLC, 2369 Southwest Outer Road, Joplin.
• Horizon Growth, LLC, 6301 Highway 37, Pierce City.
• Steven R. Skaggs, 6020 W. Seventh St., Joplin.
• OG Medical Grow, LLC, 16614 Route MM, Neosho.
• The Green Culture, LLC, 13011 Highway 96, Carthage.
• Moochie Farms, LLC, 18938 Iris Road, Neosho.
