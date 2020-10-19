A fundraising campaign to construct the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment complex in downtown Joplin has exceeded its original $16 million goal, organizers announced Monday morning.
It’s a major milestone achieved, said Clifford Wert, president and chief financial officer of Connect2Culture, a community arts organization planning the project.
At present, $16.2 million has been raised through donations from 263 businesses, individuals, foundations and community organizations, Wert said. As of June, $14.6 million had been collected.
“Things are moving quite well — those are very positive numbers from the community in terms of support,” Wert said.
Since June, approximately $1.6 million has been raised, with another $1.3 million to go, said Sharon Beshore, president of the nine-member nonprofit board that will oversee the complex. “This generosity and support gives us motivation to continue our fundraising so that we meet our $17.5 million goal.”
Despite COVID-19 creating unexpected delays to fundraising efforts during most of 2020, “we’re going to continue to make every effort to reach that ($17.5 million) goal and bring to Joplin an amazing facility that will impact its arts and entertainment future for years to come, along with the economic future for Joplin for years to come,” Wert said.
The $17.5 million goal was first announced back in January to add features to the initial building plan, which already consists of a 470-seat performance hall with theatrical seating, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, as well as an outdoor amphitheater and festival plaza capable of holding up to 2,000 people.
The Cornell complex will be built on a site that currently serves as the parking lot for Memorial Hall, 212 E. Eighth St. The Joplin City Council last June agreed to convey title to that property to Connect2Culture for the project after the initial $14 million fundraising level was met.
Ground is scheduled to be broken in January, Wert said.
“Certainly if we can bring it out of the ground quicker, we’d love to see that happen, but that’s the conservative plan right now,” he added.
Excluding any future delays, the building is expected to open to the public in the fall of 2022.
Exceeding the $16 million goal has taken many years of hard work to achieve.
“Nearly 11 years ago, this grassroots, strategic initiative began when members of the Joplin community gathered to address the need for a visual and performing arts center that would serve as an anchor for downtown Joplin,” Beshore said.
“We are moving forward positively, embracing this important project for our region as we look to the future with hope of creating a vibrant destination in our community with something for everyone,” she said.
To donate
With passage of the federal coronavirus relief act, 2020 is the year for charitable giving because of notable incentives. All taxpayers can take a charitable deduction of up to $300 in 2020, even if they do not itemize. For those who do itemize, 2020 cash contributions can be deducted up to 100% of adjusted gross income. Corporate contribution limitations have been increased in 2020 from 10% of taxable income to 25%. Donors are encouraged to consult a tax adviser for details.
More information about the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, including a downloadable gift form, can be found at cornellcomplex.org. People may also contact Clifford Wert, treasurer of The Cornell Complex, at clifford@connect2culture.org.
