This will be the last academic year at Missouri Southern State University for President Alan Marble, who plans to retire on June 30, 2020.
Marble, 64, made the announcement Friday at Missouri Southern's back-to-school faculty and staff meeting on campus. After inviting his wife, Lori, up on stage with him at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, showing employees a photo of his first grandchild and noting that his 65th birthday is in January, Marble said he felt the time was right to step away from the university's top leadership post.
"My family and I believe this is the right time for me to step down," he said. "Through much self-reflection, I have decided to re-energize and refocus on my family. I am excited to spend more time making precious memories with them."
Marble retired from a 27-year career at Crowder College in spring 2013 and subsequently was named interim president of Missouri Southern after the departure of Bruce Speck. He was named president in June 2014, making him the first MSSU graduate to fill the top spot.
During his tenure at MSSU, Marble has overseen:
• Numerous building and renovation projects, including the opening of a new residence hall, dubbed The Quads, in 2015 and Nixon Hall earlier this year.
• The creation of Yours to Lose, a partnership with the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Missouri Southern students in the Yours to Lose program complete their degree on an accelerated timeline and transition into the KCU Joplin campus.
• A reaccreditation of the university for 10 years by the Higher Learning Commission.
• The development and rollout of the Great Game of Education, an open-book style of management based on "The Great Game of Business."
"You've laid a great groundwork for the Great Game of Education and the rest of us to follow," Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs, told Marble at Friday's meeting.
Nicholas Nicoletti, an associate professor of political science, said plans are in place to rebrand the Great Game of Education as Empowering U. The first stage of the program focused on stabilizing Missouri Southern's finances, and with that well underway, the second stage will shift toward more of a higher education emphasis and prioritize student retention and graduation rates, he said.
"We are not a business; we are a different organization," he said. "We don't produce things to be sold. Our core principle, our goal, is student success."
2019-20 goals
Marble said he has set a few goals for the university during his final year. He'd like to ensure that a $1.8 million one-time allocation MSSU received in state funding this year becomes part of the institution's core funding. He also wants to refine Missouri Southern's recently developed strategic goals and make the university's model of shared governance a permanent part of the organizational structure.
"I am honored to have served alongside Missouri Southern faculty and staff as we've made great strides in research, student success, teaching and community impact," he said. "We are continuing to come together, for the good of our students, as a dynamic, strong and thriving university."
Marble said the university's Board of Governors plans to launch a "comprehensive" search for the next president, ideally with plans to have an individual hired for the position by the time his retirement takes effect to eliminate the need for an interim president.
"Alan's passion for education, commitment to the community, business acumen and servant-leadership have positioned Missouri Southern for a bright future," said Bill Gipson, chair of the Board of Governors, in a statement. "He has been a true friend and mentor, not only to me, but also to many who have known and worked with him. His tireless efforts will leave a lasting legacy at Missouri Southern."
