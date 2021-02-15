Due to extreme cold temperatures and snow, the Missouri Southern State University campus will be closed today and Tuesday, with a pivot to an online learning and telework model.
Students should check the syllabi for their classes. If there are questions, contact the instructor to ensure classwork can continue as planned. Employees who can work from home are encouraged to do so.
The rec center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool and racquetball courts will be open from noon to 7:30 p.m.
The campus health center will be closed. Contact it via email at WillcoxonHealthCenter@mssu.edu.
The campus of Pittsburg (Kansas) State University also is closed today and Tuesday. Unless otherwise specified, all campus buildings will be closed except for Gibson Dining Hall.
All in-person, on-campus instruction is suspended. Remote learning activities may continue for online, hybrid and hyflex courses, and in-person courses may shift to online activities if faculty included a provision for campus closure/inclement weather in their syllabi. Students have been instructed to check their syllabi, watch for emails or Canvas notifications from instructors, and to reach out directly to instructors if they have questions.
Only essential personnel will report to work as directed by supervisors.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami will continue remote course delivery today and Tuesday. Students should check their email and Canvas for any updates. There will be some limited campus services, such as food services, the Student Activity Center, the Student Union computer lab and the IT Helpdesk computer lab on the second floor of the library/administration building.
All Crowder College locations are closed today in observance of Presidents Day. Due to inclement weather, all evening classes today have been canceled.
